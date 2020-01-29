JPMorgan plans to cut hundreds of jobs in consumer unit - Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is planning to cut hundreds of jobs across its consumer division, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2GsDvzw on Tuesday, citing people briefed on the matter.

The report did not mention the exact number of jobs to be cut but said the planned layoffs represent about 1% of employees in the unit.

JPMorgan will notify the impacted staff on Feb. 6 and give them a chance to apply for other roles at the bank, according to the report.

The consumer unit includes the credit-card, deposit, home and auto lending businesses, and makes for about half of the bank’s revenue.

JPMorgan told Reuters it had no comments on the report.