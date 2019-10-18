Kuwait issues travel warning over Lebanon protests

An ambulance vehicle passes by burning tires during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation, in Tripoli, Lebanon October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Embassy in Lebanon on Friday asked citizens wishing to travel to Lebanon to wait because of the current protests and unrest.

“The embassy also calls on citizens currently in Lebanon to take utmost care and stay away from crowds and demonstrations,” the Embassy said in its tweet.

Protesters across Lebanon blocked roads with burning tyres on Friday and thousands marched in Beirut, calling on the government to resign over an economic crisis.