FILE PHOTO: Riot police and demonstrators confront each other during a protest targeting the government over an economic crisis, in Beirut, Lebanon October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s security forces and riot police chased down protesters in central Beirut on Friday, firing tear gas canisters to disperse the demonstrators, according to Reuters witnesses.

Security forces, in vehicles and on foot, rounded up a number of protesters. Some demonstrators had been smashing storefronts in the commercial district with rods and setting tyres on fire in the street.