German foreign minister says hopes resignation of Lebanese PM will not undermine stability

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, Egypt October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Germany hopes the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri will not undermine the country’s stability, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

“The further development in Lebanon is for us and for the whole region of decisive importance. We hope possible future protests will be peaceful,” Maas told reporters after meeting his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.

“We don’t need a political vacuum (in Lebanon),” he added.

