Lebanese banking association head says depositors' money is safe, no need for panic

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese army soldiers stand guard outside a branch of Byblos Bank in the southern city of Sidon, Lebanon November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese depositors’ money is safe in the banks and there is no need for panic, Salim Sfeir, the head of the Association of Banks in Lebanon, said in a press conference on Saturday.

Funds for medicine, fuel and wheat imports were also secured, local media al-Jadeed cited economy minister Mansour Bteich as saying.

Their remarks came after a meeting between President Michel Aoun, the ministers of finance and economy, the central bank governor and other officials over the economic situation in the country.