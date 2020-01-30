Apple supplier LG Display posts fourth quarterly loss in a row

FILE PHOTO: An LG Electronics' logo is pictured on a TV displayed at a shop in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) supplier LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) reported its fourth quarterly operating loss in a row on Friday, hit by lower liquid crystal display (LCD) panel prices and restructuring costs.

The South Korean company posted a loss of 422 billion won (275.1 million pounds) in the October-December quarter, compared with an operating profit of 279 billion won in the same period a year previous.

This was smaller than the analyst estimate of a 578 billion won loss, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate based on the estimate of 19 analysts.

Revenue fell 8% to 6.4 trillion won, LG Display said in a regulatory filing.