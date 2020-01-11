Libyan forces loyal to Haftar announces conditional ceasefire - spokesman

BENGHAZI (Reuters) - Libya forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar announced on Saturday a ceasefire starting 00:01 a.m. on Sunday (22:01 GMT conditional on acceptance by their rivals, spokesman Ahmed Mismari said in a statement.

Turkey and Russia urged Libya’s warring parties on Wednesday to declare a ceasefire on Sunday amid clashes and air strikes in a conflict drawing increasing foreign involvement and concern.

Turkey backs Fayez al-Serraj’s Tripoli-based, internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), while Russian military contractors have been deployed alongside General Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).