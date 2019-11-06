Lufthansa crew strike to result in 1,300 cancelled flights

FILE PHOTO: A technician looks out of the cockpit of a Lufthansa Airbus A330-300 aircraft in a maintenance hangar at Lufthansa Technik Malta at Malta International Airport outside Luqa, Malta, March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A strike by Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) cabin crew over two days this week will result in the cancellation of 1,300 flights and affect 180,000 passengers, the German carrier said on Wednesday.

That amounts to one in five of the carrier’s planned 6,000 flights on Thursday and Friday, the days for which the strike is scheduled.

The announcement follows a green light for the strike from a German court that earlier on Wednesday rejected a temporary injunction.

Germany’s biggest airline had filed a motion with the court to prevent the strike after trade union UFO had called for a walkout at Lufthansa’s German operations on Thursday and Friday.

As part of a dispute over pay and pensions, UFO has fought with the airline in court for months over the union’s legal status.

The court said that its decision could still be legally challenged.