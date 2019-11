FILE PHOTO: A view of a Marks and Spencer shop in Singapore December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Mark & Spencer’s (MKS.L) chairman said there were no plans to split food and clothes into separate companies after lower clothing and homeware sales hit first-half profit on Wednesday.

Asked about media speculation about a split, Archie Norman said: “That’s not our plan.”