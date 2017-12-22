FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Largest equities outflows since Brexit as investors 'sell the fact' on U.S. tax reform - BAML
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Cricket
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
Analysis
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
December 22, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 4 days ago

Largest equities outflows since Brexit as investors 'sell the fact' on U.S. tax reform - BAML

Helen Reid

3 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The passage of a sweeping U.S. tax reform bill investors have been anxiously anticipating for months caused large redemptions in equities and bonds this week as a building consensus in the market suggested any benefits had already been priced in.

FILE PHOTO - Union Flags and European Union flags fly near the Elizabeth Tower, housing the Big Ben bell, in Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen

Global equities funds suffered their biggest outflows since the Brexit vote, losing $14.5 billion (£10.8 biliion), EPFR data cited by Bank of America Merrill-Lynch strategists showed on Friday.

U.S. equities funds were the worst hit after the $1.5 trillion bill’s passage as investors applied the trading adage “buy the rumour, sell the fact” to a reform many hoped would deliver a direct boost to company profits and shareholder returns.

Anticipation of a cut to the corporate tax rate had pushed money into U.S. stocks seen as key beneficiaries, and helped drive global stocks higher.

But as the bill became a done deal investors pulled $17.5 billion from U.S. funds in the largest redemptions since August 2014.

U.S. value and small-cap funds had their biggest redemptions on record.

“Thus far in stark contrast to post-election flows of November 2016 to March 2017, prospect of fiscal stimulus not translating into ”Trump trade“ inflows,” noted BAML strategists.

Paradoxically, a falling Bull & Bear sentiment indicator as investors fled risky assets added to BAML strategists’ case for a strong start to 2018, they said.

Signs of greater caution and less bullish positioning could add fuel to the global rally as they indicate the exuberance of a market peak is further away.

Less bullish hedge fund positioning and weaker high-yield bond flows pushed the indicator down to 6.1, further away from the 8.0 level strategists label a “sell signal”.

“We believe this supports ongoing risk-on trade in Jan. 2018,” they wrote.

European equities, a favourite of the market this year, suffered a third straight week of redemptions for the first time since October 2016, with $0.8 billion flowing out of the asset class this week.

Only Japanese and emerging market equities were spared, drawing modest inflows of $1 billion and $1.4 billion respectively.

Bonds funds had their largest outflows in a year as investors pulled some $5.2 billion from high-yield bonds.

The eighth consecutive week of high-yield outflows marked the longest streak since the global financial crisis, and could be a harbinger of weaker returns.

U.S. surveys suggest 5 to 6 percent real GDP growth in the first quarters of next year, which could accelerate outflows from bonds, BAML strategists said, warning investors of “The 5% GDP Grinch”.

Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.