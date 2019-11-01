Factbox: How to watch Apple TV+, Apple's entry in the streaming wars

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Apple Inc unveils its streaming entertainment service, Apple TV+, in more than 100 markets on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Jen Folse, Lead Designer for Apple TV, speaks at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

The offering will be free for a year for anyone who buys any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch. The cost for others is $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.

Here are details on how to subscribe and watch.

- Customers can sign up and watch programming through the Apple TV app or through a web browser

- The Apple TV app is available on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, the third-generation Apple TV device, iPod touch and Mac computers

- People who do not have an Apple device have a few options:

- Sign up and watch through the Apple TV app using a Roku device, select Samsung smart TVs or on Amazon Fire TV devices

- Use AirPlay2, Apple’s WiFi streaming technology, to watch via certain Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs

- Go through a web browser at tv.apple.com in Safari, Chrome and Firefox

- Apple has said the Apple TV app will expand to other smart TVs, streaming boxes and streaming sticks in the future.

- Customers eligible for the free, one-year subscription can start it by going to the Apple TV app.

- Purchasers who bought a new Apple device between Sept. 10 and Nov. 1 and want to claim the free subscription must activate it within three months of Nov. 1. Purchasers of new Apple devices after Nov. 1 have three months from the activation date of a new device.

- People who activate the year-long free trial will be charged $4.99 per month after the year ends. The subscription can be cancelled at any time in device settings.