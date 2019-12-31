World News
Mexico has not named Bolivian ambassador 'persona non grata' - official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican deputy foreign minister said on Monday that the government had not made a decision to declare Bolivia’s ambassador a “persona non grata.”

“Our position is for dialogue and to keep building communication channels,” said Maximiliano Reyes, the deputy foreign minister for Latin America and the Caribbean, in a local television interview.

Bolivia named Mexico’s ambassador to the South American country a “persona non grata” earlier in the day.

