Mexican court ruling on Disney-Fox merger will not stall deal - regulator

FILE PHOTO: The logo of broadcaster Televisa is pictured at its offices in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 16, 2017. Picture taken November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican court decision regarding Walt Disney Co’s (DIS.N) acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s assets in Mexico will not stall the finalization of the deal, telecoms regulator IFT said in a statement on Thursday.

Last year, Disney agreed to purchase Fox’s film and television assets for $71 billion (£55.34 billion), marking one of the largest media deals in recent history after Disney won a bidding war against cable company Comcast Corp. (CMCSA.O)