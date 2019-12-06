Mexican court ruling on Disney-Fox merger will not stall deal - regulator

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican court decision regarding Walt Disney Co’s (DIS.N) acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s assets in Mexico will not stall the finalization of the deal, telecoms regulator IFT said in a statement on Thursday.
Last year, Disney agreed to purchase Fox’s film and television assets for $71 billion (£55.34 billion), marking one of the largest media deals in recent history after Disney won a bidding war against cable company Comcast Corp. (CMCSA.O)
