Money News
December 6, 2019 / 1:20 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Mexican court ruling on Disney-Fox merger will not stall deal - regulator

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of broadcaster Televisa is pictured at its offices in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 16, 2017. Picture taken November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican court decision regarding Walt Disney Co’s (DIS.N) acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s assets in Mexico will not stall the finalization of the deal, telecoms regulator IFT said in a statement on Thursday.

Last year, Disney agreed to purchase Fox’s film and television assets for $71 billion (£55.34 billion), marking one of the largest media deals in recent history after Disney won a bidding war against cable company Comcast Corp. (CMCSA.O)

Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by David Alire Garcia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below