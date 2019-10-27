Bodies of 3 men, 3 women found at scene of attack targeting Baghdadi - jihadist source

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The bodies of three men and three women were found at the scene of an attack targeting Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whose body was taken away by attacking U.S. forces, a commander with a jihadist group in the area said.

The commander said a second body, believed to be that Baghdadi’s deputy, was also removed by the attacking forces in the northwestern Idlib region of Syria.

(This story corrects to show commander saying purported body of Baghdadi not found with others but believed to be taken away by attacking forces.)