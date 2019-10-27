Top News
October 27, 2019 / 2:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

France says Baghdadi's death is not end of Islamic State

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Defence Minister Florence Parly congratulated the United States for the operation that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi but warned that this did not mean the end of the organisation.

“Baghdadi: early retirement for a terrorist, but not for his organisation,” Parly said on her Twitter feed. “We continue the fight against Islamic State, with our partners, and will adapt to new regional circumstances.”

Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Gilles Guillaume;Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
