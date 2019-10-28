Ministers in anti-Islamic State coalition to meet in Washington Nov. 14 - official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State will meet in Washington on Nov. 14 to weigh how to bolster the fight against the jihadist group after the killing of its leader in a U.S. raid, a senior State Department official said.

About 30-40 ministers and organizations that are part of the wider coalition will convene on the initiative of France and backed by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, aiming to boost the coalition’s presence in northeast Syria, the official said.

“This is something President Trump has been working on both to get troops on the ground, airplanes in the air and money flowing to stabilization in that area from partners and allies who are in the coalition,” said the official, who spoke to reporters on Monday on the condition of anonymity.

Trump said on Sunday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had died “whimpering and crying” in the U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria, fulfilling his top national security goal.

World leaders welcomed Baghdadi’s death but said the campaign against Islamic State, a group that perpetrated atrocities in the name of a fanatical version of Islam, was not over, with so-called “lone wolves” likely to seek revenge.

The long elusive Baghdadi, who had led Islamic State since 2010, killed himself by detonating a suicide vest after fleeing into a dead-end tunnel as U.S. forces closed in, Trump said in a televised address from the White House.