Russian Defence Ministry says has no reliable info on 'yet another' killing of Baghdadi - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Ministry of Defence said on Sunday it had no reliable information on the U.S. operation that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, state-run RIA news agency reported after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed his death.

“The Russian Ministry of Defence does not have reliable information on the U.S. servicemen conducting in the Turkish-controlled part of the de-escalation zone of Idlib an operation on yet another ‘elimination’ of the former IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,” Major-General Igor Konashenkov was quoted by RIA as saying.