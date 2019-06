FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference after the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday as part of a French initiative to prevent an escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Macron’s office said in a statement.

An Elysee official declined to give further details on the conversation.