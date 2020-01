FILE PHOTO: Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi is saluted as he is sworn-in for a second term in Maputo, Mozambique January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg/File Photo

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi kept Carlos Agostinho do Rosário as prime minister as well as Adriano Maleiane as minister of finance in a new cabinet announced on Friday.

Ernesto Tonela also retained his position as minister for mineral resources and energy.