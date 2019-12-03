Poland's Duda says hopes to agree with Turkey to unblock NATO plans

LONDON (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday he had spoken to Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdorgan about NATO military plans that Ankara is blocking for the Baltics and Poland, saying that he hoped for a solution.

Turkey says it will not approve the NATO defence plan for the Baltics and Poland until the alliance offers Ankara more political support for its fight against Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria.

Speaking at an event before the NATO summit, Duda also said it was up to French President Emmanuel Macron to make “concrete proposals” to reform NATO after Macron described the alliance as “experiencing brain death”.