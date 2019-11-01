Nintendo shares jump almost 7% after strong Switch Lite launch

An attendee uses a Nintendo Switch game console while playing a video game at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) jumped almost 7% on Friday, a day after the Japanese gaming company reported strong demand for a low-cost version of its hybrid home-portable Switch console.

Nintendo said on Thursday it sold almost 2 million units of its handheld-only Switch Lite device in the 10 days after its September launch, with the company’s operating profit doubling in the second quarter.

The company said on Friday it would begin testing a multiplayer option for its Mario Kart Tour mobile game in December, a step towards offering full multiplayer that has been a demand from many players and is seen as essential to boosting the title’s revenues.

Nintendo's shares were trading up 5.6% at 01:55 GMT, with the benchmark index .N225 down 0.4%.