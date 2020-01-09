Northern Ireland's DUP backs deal to restore devolved government

FILE PHOTO: Arlene Foster, Leader of the DUP, arrives at the count centre, Titanic Quarter, Belfast, Northern Ireland December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party, said it believed the draft deal published by the British and Irish governments on Thursday provided a basis upon which the regional assembly can be re-established.

The two governments earlier urged all parties to back the draft deal to restore devolved government for the first time in three years or risk fresh elections in the British-run region if Monday’s deadline for agreement passes.

“Our party officers, assembly and parliamentary representatives considered the paper on Thursday. On balance we believe there is a basis upon which the Assembly and Executive can re-established in a fair and balanced way,” DUP leader Arlene Foster said in a statement.