BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said on Wednesday it planned to sell about 1.6 million vehicles in China, the world’s biggest auto market.

Nissan sold 1.55 million vehicles last year in China, down 1.1% from the previous year amid a prolonged auto sales slowdown.