Japan to do utmost to secure Ghosn's return - justice ministry official

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will do its utmost to secure the return of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn and is examining Lebanese law for a way to bring him back, a senior official at the Japanese justice ministry said on Tuesday.

But the chances of extraditing Ghosn from Lebanon are extremely low, the official added.

In December, the former Nissan Motor (7201.T) and Renault (RENA.PA) chairman, who was free on bail awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct, fled to his childhood home of Lebanon.