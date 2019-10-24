Ghosn's lawyers accuse Japan officials, Nissan execs of collusion

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn and his lawyer Junichiro Hironaka arrive at the Tokyo District Court for the first pretrial procedures in his financial misconduct case, in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Lawyers for former Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) chairman Carlos Ghosn submitted filings to the Tokyo District Court on Thursday seeking the dismissal of all charges against him and accusing Japanese officials and executives at the automaker of collusion.

“The prosecution against him resulted from unlawful collusion between the prosecutors, government officials at METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry), and executives at Nissan, who formed a secret task force to drum up allegations of wrongdoing by Mr Ghosn as a pretext to remove him as head of the Alliance,” the lawyers said in a statement on Thursday.