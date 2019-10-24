Nokia cuts profit outlook citing tough competition

Headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia are seen in Espoo, Finland July 26, 2018. Lehtikuva/Mikko Stig via REUTERS/Files

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) warned its 2019 and 2020 profits would be weaker than it had expected, citing tough competition and additional investments, though third-quarter were in-line with expectations.

Nokia said it now sees 2019 underlying earnings per share at 0.18 to 0.24 euros and 2020 EPS at 0.20 to 0.30 euros. It had earlier forecast 2019 earnings per share at 0.25 to 0.29 euros, and 2020 EPS of 0.37 to 0.42 euros.

Nokia reported an expected slip in underlying earnings during the July to September earning of 0.05 euros per share from 0.06 euros a year ago, in line with the 0.05 euros reported in a Refinitiv poll.

The company said its third-quarter revenue rose 4% from a year ago to 5.69 billion euros ($6.34 billion), boosted by rising demand, roughly in line with analysts’ average forecast of 5.63 billion.

($1 = 0.8980 euros)