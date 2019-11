People watch a TV broadcast showing a file footage for a news report on North Korea firing two projectiles, possibly missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, in Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Heo Ran

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Friday all sides should work towards a peaceful resolution of the current situation on the Korean Peninsula following the latest missile test by Pyongyang a day earlier.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is at a critical stage.