TOKYO (Reuters) - One North Korean missile appears to have fallen into Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on Wednesday morning, Japan’s top government spokesman said, adding there were no reports so far of any impact on aircraft or ships in the vicinity.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that particular missile fell at 7:27 a.m. local time, or 2227 GMT, while another one a few minutes earlier fell outside of Japan’s EEZ.