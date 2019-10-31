North Korea projectiles were short-range, South Korean military says

SEOUL (Reuters) - The two projectiles fired by North Korea on Thursday were “short range”, South Korea’s military said in a statement.

The projectiles, which Japanese authorities said appeared to be ballistic missiles, travelled an estimated 370 kilometres (230 miles) and reached an altitude of 90 kilometres (56 miles), South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The South Korean and American militaries are conducting a detailed analysis of the launches, the statement said.