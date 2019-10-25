North Korea notifies South Korea about removal of Mount Kumgang facilities - Yonhap

The Mount Kumgang tourist resort area is seen during North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 23, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has sent a notice to South Korea to discuss the removal of facilities built by South Korea at the North’s Mount Kumgang resort, Yonhap news agency said on Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said South Korea’s “backward” and “shabby” facilities at the North’s Mount Kumgang resort must be removed and rebuilt in a modern way, state media reported on Wednesday, in the latest sign of cooling relations between the neighbours.