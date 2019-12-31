Pompeo hopes North Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on human rights in Iran at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he hoped North Korea would “choose peace” after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would continue developing nuclear programs and introduce a “new strategic weapon” in the near future.

“So, seeing that reporting publicly, it remains the case that we hope that Chairman Kim will take a different course,” Pompeo told Fox News in an interview. “We’re hopeful that ... Chairman Kim will make the right decision - he’ll choose peace and prosperity over conflict and war,” Pompeo said.