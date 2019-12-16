China, Russia propose lifting of some U.N. sanctions on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - China and Russia proposed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution on Monday, seen by Reuters, that would terminate some sanctions on North Korea “with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population.”

The draft also welcomes “the continuation of the dialogue between the United States and the DPRK at all levels, aimed at establishing new US-DPRK relations, building mutual confidence and joining efforts to build a lasting and stable peace on the Korean Peninsula in a staged and synchronized manner.”

It would also exempt inter-Korean rail and road cooperation projects from U.N. sanctions.