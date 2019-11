FILE PHOTO: The logo of Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is pictured on the facade of a production plant in Chartres, north-central France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Guillaume Souvant/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) posted third-quarter operating profit a touch below expectations on Friday but nudged up its sales outlook for this year on the back of its new drugs for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The world’s largest maker of diabetes drugs posted a quarterly operating profit of 12.9 billion Danish crowns ($1.93 billion), slightly below an average 13.1 billion crowns forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.