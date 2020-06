FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Saturday, June 6, Algeria’s Ennahar TV channel reported on Friday, citing an OPEC source.

The source added that the meeting will discuss extending a deal on oil output cuts.