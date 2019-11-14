Money News
November 14, 2019 / 7:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Putin - Saudi Arabia taking tough stance on OPEC deal

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a news conference after the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 14, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia was taking a tough stance on the output deal between OPEC and its allies because of Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering, but that Moscow respected Riyadh’s interests.

Speaking to reporters in Brazil at a summit for BRICS countries, Putin said Moscow should continue its cooperation with OPEC and that cooperation should not only be on oil production cuts.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by

