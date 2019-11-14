Russia's Putin - Saudi Arabia taking tough stance on OPEC deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a news conference after the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 14, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia was taking a tough stance on the output deal between OPEC and its allies because of Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering, but that Moscow respected Riyadh’s interests.

Speaking to reporters in Brazil at a summit for BRICS countries, Putin said Moscow should continue its cooperation with OPEC and that cooperation should not only be on oil production cuts.