Iran says oil market back to normal after Saudi attack

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh reacts towards journalists as he arrives for an OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said during a trip to Moscow on Wednesday that the global oil market was in a normal condition following an attack on Saudi oil infrastructure earlier this month.

There is currently a little surplus on the supply side of the oil market, he told reporters. He added that Tehran was not taking any steps to increase tensions in the Gulf region.

“We always try to keep the security of the Persian Gulf and stability and peace in the region,” he said.