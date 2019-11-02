Russia says cuts oil output by 211,000 bpd in October

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that the country has cut its oil production by 211,000 barrels per day (bpd) on average last month from October 2018 - the month that set the baseline for a global deal.

This is still below the 228,000 bpd Russia pledged to cut under the deal with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producers.

Novak also said in a statement that by the end of October the cuts reached 298,000 bpd.