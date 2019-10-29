Africa rescues Orange's sales as competition bites in Europe

PARIS (Reuters) - Strong demand in Africa and the Middle East helped telecoms company Orange (ORAN.PA) offset a fall in its two main European markets, France and Spain, where heavy promotions dented quarterly sales.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecom operator Orange is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

France’s biggest telecoms firm, which has bet on bundling offers for broadband and mobile and high investments in its networks, has been struggling with cut-price competition since Iliad (ILD.PA) started to offer low cost mobile services in 2012 in the country.

A new round of promotions in Spain, where competitors include Vodafone (VOD.L) and Masmovil (MASM.MC), saw Orange’s third-quarter sales there fall by 2.5% on a comparable basis. The fall was 0.4% in France.

However, the group benefited from 7.6% growth in Africa and the Middle East, helped by strong growth in subscriber numbers and the success of its money transfer services.

Overall, third-quarter group sales rose 0.8% on a comparable basis to 10.6 billion euros ($11.8 billion), while core operating profit climbed 0.2% to 3.62 billion euros, in line with expectations.

Orange shares dipped more than 1% in early trade.

The company also signalled it would update markets at an investor day on Dec. 4 about a possible sale of its mobile and fibre networks in Europe.

“We’ve already made a number of comments on how to best value our infrastructure assets,” Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez told reporters on a call. “We’ll tell you a lot more on December 4.”

French rivals Bouygues Telecom (BOUY.PA), Iliad and Altice Europe’s SFR (ATCA.AS) have all opened their mobile networks to other investors.

Orange confirmed its full-year guidance, including for slightly lower core operating profit growth than in 2018, as well as lower investments after they peaked last year.

($1 = 0.9019 euros)