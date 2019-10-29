Plus500 quarterly revenue jumps on customer additions

(Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd (PLUSP.L) reported a jump in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as more customers signed up to trade in a volatile period for financial markets driven by the U.S.-China trade spat and Brexit.

The company’s revenue rose 10% to $110.6 million in the three months ended Sept. 30 from a year earlier, while the number of new customers surged to 24,359 from 20,684.

“The period benefitted from geopolitical events in the quarter, with this heightened activity reflected in trading patterns,” Plus500 said.