Polish PM says he hopes France, Germany want best deal with Britain

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday he hoped France and Germany were aiming to work out the best solution with Britain as it leaves the European Union.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivers a speech during his and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May meeting with Polish and British soldiers and veterans at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in Warsaw, Poland December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

“I am satisfied with the state of (Brexit) negotiations that we have reached,” Morawiecki told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

“I have deep hopes and conviction that our French and German partners aim to work out the best solution in this new, not easy situation that we are in with respect to Brexit,” he said.