October 14, 2019 / 4:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland's PiS seen winning parliamentary election - partial results

Poland's ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski receives flowers after the exit poll results are announced in Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party is seen winning parliamentary elections with 49.3% of votes, according to partial official results calculated on the basis of 42% of electoral commissions published early on Monday.

Poland’s biggest opposition grouping Civic Coalition is seen coming second with 22.3% support, then leftist alliance The Left with 10.9%, while the bloc of agrarian PSL and anti-system Kukiz’15 has another 9.8%. The far-right Confederation would get 6.6%.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Kim Coghill

