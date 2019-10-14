World News
October 14, 2019 / 12:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland's PiS wins general election - results from 99.5% of constituencies

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won Sunday’s parliamentary election with 43.8% of votes, according to official results from 99.5% of constituencies published by the electoral committee on Monday.

Poland’s biggest opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO) came second with 27.2% support, followed by the leftist alliance, The Left, with 12.5%. The bloc of agrarian PSL and anti-system Kukiz’15 was at 8.6% while the far-right Confederation got 6.8% based on the partial official results.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski

