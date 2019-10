Portugal's Prime Minister and Socialist Party (PS) candidate Antonio Costa greets a supporter after casting his ballot at a polling station during the general election in Lisbon, Portugal October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said his Socialist party had won Sunday’s parliamentary election and that Portuguese voters had shown they wanted to stick to the past four years’ pact with far-left parties.

He also mentioned negotiations with the People-Animals-Nature party (PAN) party.

Costa said he would continue to cut the budget deficit and the debt.