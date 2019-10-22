New CEO vows improvements as Reckitt cuts sales forecast again

LONDON (Reuters) - British household goods maker Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) has cut its full-year sales forecast for a second time, leading new CEO Laxman Narasimhan to halt any initiatives that might distract managers from improving the company’s performance.

The Durex condom and Lysol disinfectant maker said on Tuesday it now expected like for like sales growth between flat and up 2%, down from its previous target of 2-3%.

Shares of the company fell as much as 5.5% to 55.10 pounds, the lowest since May last year.

A drop in retail orders for flu products such as Mucinex in the United States and weak demand for its Enfamil baby products in China on the back of intense competition and declining birth rates hit sales during the third quarter.

Reported sales rose 5.3% in the three month period to 3.29 billion pounds ($4.3 billion), missing analysts’ forecast of 3.32 billion pounds, according to a company supplied consensus.

The quarterly report was the first for Narasimhan, who took over in September from long-time CEO Rakesh Kapoor. Though Kapoor nearly doubled Reckitt’s market value during his more than eight year tenure, his success was marred by a series of setbacks in his latter years.

These included a failed product launch, a cyber attack, a safety scandal in South Korea and a temporary baby milk factory shutdown in the Netherlands, which continued to impact sales during the third quarter.

The temporary closure of the factory in Nijmegen, which supplies the Asian market, in the third quarter last year prevented Reckitt from supplying retailers with formula, forcing mothers to turn to products from rivals such as Danone (DANO.PA), which last week reported a 20% rise in sales of baby food products in China.

The lingering effects led to more market share losses for Reckitt in the region in the third quarter, and to a drop in sales at its Health business, its largest.

‘SACKCLOTH AND ASHES’

“RB’s performance in Q3 was disappointing,” Narasimhan, a former PepsiCo (PEP.O) executive, said in a statement.

“I am prioritising execution and operational performance as a matter of urgency.”

Narasimhan said he had told managers to pause any activities that might take attention away from improving operational performance, adding the company’s problems were addressable.

The company also said it would now see a modest decline in adjusted operating margins for the year as it pours more money into its brands. The company had earlier expected margins to be around the same level as last year.

“New CEO Laxman Narasimhan’s debut commentary reflects a big helping of sackcloth and ashes tempered by a dose of optimism,” Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo said.

“The lowered outlook will create some room for manoeuvre, at inevitable cost to the share price.”

Overall, Reckitt’s like for like sales growth came in at 1.6% in the third quarter, missing analysts’ forecast of 3.2%.

($1=0.7710 pounds)