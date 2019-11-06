LSE investors to vote on Refinitiv deal on Nov. 26

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) said on Wednesday its shareholders would vote on Nov. 26 on whether to approve its $27 billion (£21 billion) deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.
The LSE agreed to buy the financial information provider in August, in a deal aimed at offering trading across regions and currencies.
The deal was announced 10 months after a Blackstone-led (BX.N) consortium completed a leveraged buyout of Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), the parent organisation of Reuters News.
(This story was refiled to fix typographical error in headline)
Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Keith Weir