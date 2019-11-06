LSE investors to vote on Refinitiv deal on Nov. 26

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) said on Wednesday its shareholders would vote on Nov. 26 on whether to approve its $27 billion (£21 billion) deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.

The LSE agreed to buy the financial information provider in August, in a deal aimed at offering trading across regions and currencies.

The deal was announced 10 months after a Blackstone-led (BX.N) consortium completed a leveraged buyout of Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), the parent organisation of Reuters News.

