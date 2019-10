Clotilde Delbos, Chief Financial Officer of Renault, attends French carmaker Renault's 2018 annual results presentation at their headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) on Friday named Clotilde Delbos at interim chief executive after ending the tenure of Thierry Bollore following a boardroom vote.

Renault issued a statement saying Bollore would leave his role with immediate effect and that Delbos would be interim CEO during the process to appoint a new chief executive.