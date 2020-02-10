New Renault CEO de Meo will be much better paid than predecessor

FILE PHOTO: SEAT President and CEO Luca de Meo poses during an interview at the SEAT car factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain October 31, 2018. Picture taken October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) will grant its new chief executive, Luca de Meo, a pay package of around 5.8 million euros (4.9 million pounds), which is an increase of nearly 57 percent of what his predecessor was awarded last year.

According to company files released on Monday, de Meo, a former Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Seat brand executive, will this year receive a fixed compensation of 1.3 million euros, an annual variable remuneration that can amount up to 150 percent of the fixed compensation and 75,000 Renault shares.

His predecessor, Thierry Bollore, was granted, respectively, 900,000 euros, a maximum variable compensation of 125 percent and 50,000 shares.

Renault named Luca de Meo, who will start on July 1, at the end of last month, as the car maker looks to draw a line under a year of turmoil by finalising a long-awaited management shake-up.