France says it was not aware of Ghosn going to Lebanon

PARIS (Reuters) - France was not aware that ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was jumping bail in Japan to go to Lebanon, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The French government also had no knowledge of the circumstances of Ghosn’s departure and subsequent arrival in Lebanon, the ministry said in an online briefing.

Junior Economy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher had earlier said she had been “very surprised” by the news when she learned of it in the media.