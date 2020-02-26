World News
February 26, 2020 / 6:44 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Romania's president says appoints finance minister Citu as PM-designate

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s centrist President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he has appointed interim Finance Minister Florin Citu as prime minister-designate to form a transitional government until a parliamentary election in November.

Citu must put together a cabinet within 10 days, and consequently will need to gain parliament’s vote of confidence.

“I want to quickly unlock this deadlock, my nominee for prime minister is the finance minister. I do hope he’ll soon put together a cabinet lineup, governing programme and present it to legislators,” Iohannis told reporters.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below