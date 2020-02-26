Romania's president says appoints finance minister Citu as PM-designate

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s centrist President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he has appointed interim Finance Minister Florin Citu as prime minister-designate to form a transitional government until a parliamentary election in November.

Citu must put together a cabinet within 10 days, and consequently will need to gain parliament’s vote of confidence.

“I want to quickly unlock this deadlock, my nominee for prime minister is the finance minister. I do hope he’ll soon put together a cabinet lineup, governing programme and present it to legislators,” Iohannis told reporters.