Russia's Transneft put forward for 2020-2022 privatisation programme

FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry would like to make Transneft (TRNF_p.MM), Russian Railways, Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), Rosseti (RSTI.MM) and Rushydro (HYDR.MM) part of the 2020-2022 national privatisation programme, a ministry official said on Wednesday.

Russia’s finance ministry would like the government’s stakes in these companies to be reduced to 50% plus one share, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said.

Pipeline monopoly Transneft and Russian Railways would be privatised no earlier than in 2021, he said.