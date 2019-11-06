Russia's Transneft put forward for 2020-2022 privatisation programme

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry would like to make Transneft (TRNF_p.MM), Russian Railways, Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), Rosseti (RSTI.MM) and Rushydro (HYDR.MM) part of the 2020-2022 national privatisation programme, a ministry official said on Wednesday.
Russia’s finance ministry would like the government’s stakes in these companies to be reduced to 50% plus one share, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said.
Pipeline monopoly Transneft and Russian Railways would be privatised no earlier than in 2021, he said.
